Man in his 40s dies in workplace accident in Tuam

A man in his 40s has died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam.

Gardaí were alerted about the incident this morning.





The Health and Safety Authority was notified and attended the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

