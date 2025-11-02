Man in his 30’s dies in road traffic collision outside Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 30s has died in a collision in County Galway.

The car he was driving crashed on a local road in Lavally near Tuam at about 4.30 this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been taken to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem exam.

The road remains closed for a technical exam. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L2107 between 4:00am and 6:00am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.