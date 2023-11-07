Man in critical condition and four arrests after violent disorder incident in Ballinasloe whi
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Four people have been arrested in connection with a violent disorder incident in Ballinasloe, which has left a man in critical condition in hospital.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at around 11:40pm last Saturday in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area .
A man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Three women, one aged in her late teens and two in their 20s, were arrested but have since been released without charge.
While a man in his 20s has been charged and he is appearing before Roscommon District Court this morning.
An incident room has been set up at Ballinasloe Garda station and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area between 11:30pm and midnight on Saturday 4th November are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
