Man in 60s dies in crash on N65 Kilcooley, Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision on the N65 at Kilcooley, Loughrea.

It happened at around 6:25 this morning, and the motorcyclist was taken to UHG after, where he later died

The road at Kilcooley is closed road pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who have dash cam footage to contact them,

Any road users who may were travelling in the area between 6:00am and 6:45 this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.