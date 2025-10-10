  • Services

Services

Man in 60s dies in crash on N65 Kilcooley, Loughrea

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Man in 60s dies in crash on N65 Kilcooley, Loughrea
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision on the N65 at Kilcooley, Loughrea.

It happened at around 6:25 this morning, and the motorcyclist was taken to UHG after, where he later died

The road at Kilcooley is closed road pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who have dash cam footage to contact them,

Any road users who may were travelling in the area between 6:00am and 6:45 this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More like this:
no_space
Oats-spreading saga in city has councillors feeling like "clowns"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ongoing saga of oats being spread all over the ci...

no_space
Keys handed over for new social housing developments in Tuam and Ardrahan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first sod was turned today on a major new social ...

no_space
Tuam childcare facility closing due to fire safety works costing €1.2m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA childcare facility in Tuam has announced it's closi...

no_space
€1m in funding for County Council to buy and develop Old Convent in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne million euro in funding has been allocated to the...

no_space
Minister turns sod on €23m housing development in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHousing Minister James Browne has turned the sod on a...

no_space
Three ATU iHub Galway companies get national funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree ATU iHub Galway companies are among eight to re...

no_space
N65 to remain closed near Loughrea for number of hours

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N65 remains closed at Kilcooley, Loughrea, due to...

no_space
Local TD accuses Government of letting insurance companies "off the hook"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment is letting insurance companies "off the ho...

no_space
Druid Theatre appoints new CEO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDruid Theatre has appointed a new CEO. Kerry woman Ma...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up