Man in 20s dies after three car crash in Barna overnight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 20s has died following a three-car collision in Barna last night.

The incident occurred on the R336 at around 11:25PM, and no other injuries have been reported.

The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The man in his 20s, who was the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to UHG, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The road between Barna and Furbo remains closed this morning to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are encouraged to take the N59 route.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.