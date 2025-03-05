Man in 20s arrested after weapons seized in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has been arrested after a number of dangerous weapons were seized at in Ballinasloe.

It’s part of an ongoing investigation into an incident of violent disorder in St Michael’s Square last month

At around 1:45PM on January 14th, a man, aged in his 40s, was attacked by a number of people wearing balaclavas, who then left the scene.

As part of that investigation, Gardaí searched four residential properties in Ballinasloe, and a number of weapons including slash hooks, machetes and knives, were seized.

A man in his 20s, who was arrested yesterday, was subsequently released without charge pending the submission of a file to the DPP.