Man in 20s arrested after weapons seized at Ballinasloe property

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has been arrested after a number of dangerous weapons were seized at a property in Ballinasloe.

It’s part of an ongoing investigation into an incident of violent disorder in St Michael’s Square on January 14th.

Four residential properties in Ballinasloe were searched by Gardaí and a number of weapons including slash hooks, machetes and knives, were seized.

A man in his 20s, who was arrested yesterday, was subsequently released without charge pending the submission of a file to the DPP.