Man hospitalised with serious injuries following train line incident at Ballinasloe station

A man hospitalised for injuries sustained in an incident on the Galway to Dublin train line remains in a serious condition in UHG this lunchtime

The incident occurred at about 5.40 last evening on the train line at Ballinasloe station.





Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to University Hospital Galway in a serious condition.

Services on the train line were suspended with bus transfers operating between Athlone and Galway.

The line reopened at 9.30 last night

