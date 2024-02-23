Man hospitalised after assault in Ballinasloe town
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A man has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Ballinasloe town.
Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents which occurred this morning.
The man who was assaulted as part of these incidents has serious injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.
It’s claimed the incident happened after a man with an imitation firearm was chased from outside a property, by a number of others, at around 8.30 this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the Incident Room at Ballinasloe Garda Station 0909 631890.
The post Man hospitalised after assault in Ballinasloe town appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
