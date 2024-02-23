Man hospitalised after assault in Ballinasloe town

A man has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Ballinasloe town.

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents which occurred this morning.





The man who was assaulted as part of these incidents has serious injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s claimed the incident happened after a man with an imitation firearm was chased from outside a property, by a number of others, at around 8.30 this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the Incident Room at Ballinasloe Garda Station 0909 631890.

