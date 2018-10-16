Man found dead at City Hall named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man whose body was discovered on the grounds of City Hall at College Road, has been named locally as Martin Carroll, a native of the east side of the city.

It’s understood the 29-year-old has arrived back in the city in recent days and had engaged with housing services over the weekend.

The man’s body was discovered on Monday morning and was removed from the scene at around 12.30pm. Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious.