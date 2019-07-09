Man faces trial for alleged sex assault during burglary

A 35-year-old city man has been sent forward for trial charged with attempting to sexually assault a woman during the course of a burglary.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Galway District Court, where a Book of Evidence was served on him.

He is charged with entering a house in the city as a trespasser and attempting to commit sexual assault therein on October 7 last year.

Sergeant Cathal Rodgers, prosecuting, said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the accused be sent forward for trial to the next criminal sittings of Galway Circuit Court and that he could also be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if he wished.

Judge Mary Fahy sent the accused forward for trial on same bail conditions as before, that he keep away from the area of the city where the alleged offence took place and have no contact with the complainant or any other witnesses. Free Legal Aid was granted for the man’s trial to include his solicitor and one barrister.