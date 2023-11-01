  • Services

Services

Man escapes with fine and stern warning over abuse of staff at UHG

Published:

Man escapes with fine and stern warning over abuse of staff at UHG
Share story:

A man has escaped with a fine and a stern warning over the abuse of staff at the Emergency Department at UHG.

Appearing before Galway District Court today, Edward Staunton was told he’ll be going to jail if he engages in such behavior again.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The court heard on January 16th this year, 42 year old Edward Staunton, of no fixed address, directed abuse at staff at the Emergency Department at UHG.

He was described as being in an agitated state and shouted “If I don’t get a bed, ye can just f-in arrest me”.

And that’s exactly what happened after he failed to heed Garda warnings.

His defense today said his adult life has been marred with mental health difficulties and on the given night, he had presented seeking urgent help.

Mr. Staunton had a letter to hand into the court, offering apologies to both staff and Gardaí – and it was outlined that he’s since gotten help and is pursuing employment.

But Judge Marie King advised him that there is no excuse whatsoever for the conduct he engaged in and convicted and fined him €150.

And she warned that if he came back before the courts again, he would be going to jail, simple as that.

The post Man escapes with fine and stern warning over abuse of staff at UHG appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
National journalism graduate programme reflects on success at Galway launch

Galway Bay fm has been hosting the 2023 launch of the Learning Waves Journalism Graduate programm...

no_space
Galway West TD launches survey for maintenance issues in Council houses

A Galway West TD has launched a survey for Council house renters to share their experience of get...

no_space
Gardaí appeal to local property owners in search for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí in Oranmore are appealing to property owners in the Claregalway and Cregmore areas in rela...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry. Coff...

no_space
Death announced of 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon

The death has occurred of Galway 3 in a row football star Seamus Leydon, who passed away last nig...

no_space
County Council Housing Disability sub group praised by Housing Minister

A sub category of Galway County Council’s Housing Disability Steering group has been praised by t...

no_space
Fodder scheme for farms along the Shannon Callows including East Galway

A support scheme for farmers affected by flooding on the Shannon Callows, including an area of Ga...

no_space
Works on primary care centre could ‘destabilise house’

Fears over structural damage to a house has resulted in an appeal over a primary health care cent...

no_space
Detection rate for speeding in Galway down by half in past year

The detection rate for speeding offences has tumbled by more than half in the space of a year, a ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up