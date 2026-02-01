Man ends up in court over dispute with his neighbour

A dispute between neighbours has led to one of the two Conamara men appearing in court to face charges of theft and criminal damage.

Páraic Mulkerrins of Callowfenish, Carna, was accused of six offences including theft and criminal damage of property belonging to his neighbour Marcus Mulkerrins.

Garda Neil Murphy and Garda Jason Walmsley of Carna Garda Station investigated the incidents that allegedly occurred on four separate dates in 2025 including July 13 and 16, August 25 and October 13.

The accused was charged with causing criminal damage to a ‘no entry/no trespassing sign’; damaging a padlock; damaging a steel gate; damaging a silver gate; theft of a silver padlock; and theft of a silver gate.

The property was owned by Marcus Mulkerrins.

Prosecuting Sergeant Damien Prendergast said the alleged theft and criminal damage – with combined value of less than €1,000 – related to a dispute between two neighbours.

Sgt Prendergast confirmed that Páraic Mulkerrins, who was represented by defence solicitor Michael Cunningham, had complied with all bail conditions since his arrest.

Sgt Prendergast said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case be heard in the district court.

Judge Fiona Lydon accepted jurisdiction and adjourned until the April sitting for a plea or to fix a hearing date.