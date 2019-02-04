Man due in court over major seizure of drugs in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due to appear in court in the next half hour over the seizure of drugs in the city.

A property in the city was searched in a targetted garda operation on Saturday evening and an estimated 175 thousand euro worth of drugs was seized.

The haul of drugs includes cannabis herb, cocaine, ecstacy and ketamine.

A 28 year old man with a city address was arrested at the scene under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act and was detained at Galway garda station over the weekend.

He has since been charged under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and will appear before the court in Galway at 10.30 this morning.