Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due in court in the coming weeks over the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated street value of 13 thousand euro in Ballinasloe.
29-year-old Omar Malik with an address in Ballinasloe town was arrested in the town on Wednesday evening after a search by gardaí.
He has appeared before Ballinasloe District Court charged under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
He was released on bail and will appear before court again in Ballinasloe on February 28th.
Man due in court next month over Ballinasloe cocaine seizure
