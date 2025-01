This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man’s been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a city commercial premises.

The incident happened in Ballybrit last Saturday.

Yesterday, Gardaí searched a house on the eastern side of the city and arrested a man and woman, both in their 20s.

The woman was released without charge, with a file to prepared for the DPP.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening.