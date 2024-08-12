Man due before Galway District Court over threats made against Taoiseach Simon Harris

A man is due before Galway District Court later today in connection with online threats made against Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The man, aged in his 40’s, was arrested yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation.





He’s expected to appear before Galway District Court this afternoon at 3.

