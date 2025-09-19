  • Services

Man dies after crash on N17 in Milltown
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man’s died following a road traffic collision in Milltown this morning.

The incident, involving a car and a van, happened at Drum between Milltown and Ballindine shortly after 8am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to UHG for treatment of serious injuries.

The road is closed between Milltown and Ballindine pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place at the Milltown road roundabout in Tuam and in Ballindine.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area between 7:45am and 8:15am are asked to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

