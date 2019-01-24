Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his late twenties is being questioned at Ballinasloe Garda Station after Gardai seized cocaine with an estimated street value of 13 thousand euro.
The man was stopped and searched in the town at around 9.30 last night.
He is being detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Man detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station after cocaine worth €13k is seized
