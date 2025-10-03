Man denies University of Galway burglary
Ronan Judge
A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to burglary at a building on the grounds of the University of Galway.
Auryn Lynam, with addresses at 169 Corrib Park, Newcastle, and 106 Altan Apartments, Western Distributor Road, is charged with an offence contrary to section 12 of Theft and Fraud Offences Act.
It is alleged that on January 30, 2025 at University of Galway, University Road, he entered the human biology building and did commit an arrestable offence.
At Galway District Court, Sergeant Joanne McGhee outlined a summary of the alleged facts to allow Judge Fiona Lydon consider jurisdiction.
Sgt McGhee said that around 6.16pm on the night, Gardaí received a report from university security staff of burglary to a building on campus.
It would be alleged that the accused gained access to the building through an emergency exit and minor damage was caused to the lock. Sgt McGhee said it was alleged that Lynam left the scene 10 minutes after entering and was met by Gardaí a short distance away.
Judge Lydon accepted jurisdiction to hear the case in the District Court.
Defence solicitor John Martin said his client was pleading not guilty.
Judge Lydon adjourned the case for hearing and remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail.
Pictured: The Human Biology Building at University of Galway: man denies burglary.
