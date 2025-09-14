Man charged with stealing €17,000 from city pub
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged €17,000 burglary at a pub in Galway city centre.
Martin McDonagh (40), with an address at 8 Droim Chaoin, Bishop O’Donnell Road, appeared at Galway District Court, charged with an offence contrary to section 12 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.
The charge alleges that on August 17, McDonagh entered Cadell Bar, 31 Woodquay, as a trespasser and committed the theft of €17,000 and two bottles of alcohol.
Sergeant Damien Prendergast told the court that directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on how the case is to proceed.
Martin McDonagh appeared in court via video-link.
Judge Fiona Lydon remanded the accused in custody to appear again on September 22.
