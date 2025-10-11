Man charged with producing glass during assault
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
By Ronan Judge
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with producing a glass during an alleged assault on another man in Galway City centre earlier this year.
Sam Glynn, with an address at Cloonfane, Garrafrauns, Dunmore, is charged with the offence, contrary to section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, on March 16 at Cross Street.
Sergeant Sean McHugh gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused on the section 11 charge.
Galway District Court heard Glynn made no reply to the charge after caution and there was no objection to bail.
The accused was previously charged with assault causing harm to a named male at Cross Street on March 16, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.
Sergeant Joanne McGhee told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal of the case in the district court on a plea of guilty only.
Sergeant McGhee said two public order charges, previously brought against the accused, could be withdrawn and struck out.
Judge Fiona Lydon directed that all statements be forwarded to defence solicitor, John Martin, and granted an application for legal aid.
Sam Glynn was remanded on bail to appear again on January 14, 2026 when he is expected to indicate his attitude to the charges.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Judge Fiona Lydon.
More like this:
Big jump in Galway City derelict sites liable for levy
By Avril Horan There has been a dramatic increase in the number of vacant and neglected proper...
Speeding motorist had no insurance
A car driver clocked travelling at a speed of 147km/h on a Galway road was also uninsured at the ...
Repeat offender jailed for supermarket booze theft
A repeat offender from Galway City was jailed for three months for stealing more than €100 worth ...
Two charged with assaults on Gardaí
By Ronan Judge TWO people have appeared in court charged with assaulting two Gardaí in Galway ...
Plumber was on dope to help ease his anxiety
A plumber was using cannabis to self-medicate for anxiety while weaning himself off harder drugs,...
Jail to driver with string of offences
A Gort man with 27 previous road traffic-traffic related convictions has been handed a prison sen...
Man (74) denies causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving
By Ronan Judge A 74-year-old man accused of careless driving causing the death of a young moto...
Oats-spreading saga in city has councillors feeling like "clowns"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ongoing saga of oats being spread all over the ci...
Keys handed over for new social housing developments in Tuam and Ardrahan
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first sod was turned today on a major new social ...