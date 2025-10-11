Man charged with producing glass during assault

By Ronan Judge

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with producing a glass during an alleged assault on another man in Galway City centre earlier this year.

Sam Glynn, with an address at Cloonfane, Garrafrauns, Dunmore, is charged with the offence, contrary to section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, on March 16 at Cross Street.

Sergeant Sean McHugh gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused on the section 11 charge.

Galway District Court heard Glynn made no reply to the charge after caution and there was no objection to bail.

The accused was previously charged with assault causing harm to a named male at Cross Street on March 16, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

Sergeant Joanne McGhee told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal of the case in the district court on a plea of guilty only.

Sergeant McGhee said two public order charges, previously brought against the accused, could be withdrawn and struck out.

Judge Fiona Lydon directed that all statements be forwarded to defence solicitor, John Martin, and granted an application for legal aid.

Sam Glynn was remanded on bail to appear again on January 14, 2026 when he is expected to indicate his attitude to the charges.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Judge Fiona Lydon.