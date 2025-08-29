Man charged with drugs seizure in Galway and Westmeath

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man’s been charged in connection with a 165 thousand drugs seizure in Galway and Westmeath.

Gardaí stopped and searched a van on the Old Ballybane Road on Wednesday evening, and found around 35 thousand euro worth of cocaine.

Officers also seized cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cocaine and a hydraulic press during the search at a home in Athlone.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was arrested and has since been charged.

He’s due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening.