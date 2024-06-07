  • Services

Services

Man charged over stalking of female politician in West

Published:

Man charged over stalking of female politician in West
Share story:

A man has been charged in connection with the stalking of a female politician in the West.

The man – aged in his 20’s – was taken into custody yesterday and questioned on foot of an official complaint.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The alleged offence is contrary to stalking legislation, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The Man’s now been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

The post Man charged over stalking of female politician in West appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Gardai renew public appeal for missing Gort woman

A renewed public appeal has been made to the public by Gardaí to assist in the search for missing...

no_space
10% average voter turnout across Galway for Local and European elections

Voting is now well underway for the Local and European elections, with an average turnout so far ...

no_space
University of Galway team creates advance digital babies to better understand infants’ health

Researchers at the University of Galway have created advanced digital babies in an effort to bett...

no_space
Loughrea has highest voter turnout so far for Galway’s local and European elections

Loughrea is the area in the county with the highest percentage voter turnout since polls opened t...

no_space
Gardaí urge hotel and guest house owners to look out for missing elderly woman from Gort

Hotel and guest house owners across the country are being urged to see if an elderly woman, missi...

no_space
Irish Coast Guard continues search for man missing off coast near Carna

The Irish Coast Guard is continuing its search this morning for a man missing off the coast near ...

no_space
Four people due in court in connection with violent disorder in Doughiska

Four people are due in court this morning charged in connection with an ongoing investigation int...

no_space
Bealtaine collection features Galway girl

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara When Sonya Lennon and the team at Kilkenny D...

no_space
Eleanor and Mike hit right note with summer series

Audiences in and around Ballinasloe will have an opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of music an...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up