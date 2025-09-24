Man charged in relation to criminal damage at retail premises on the Tuam Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his fifties has been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a retail premises on the Tuam Road in Galway city

No injuries were reported in the incident which occurred just before 2 yesterday afternoon and which was attended by Gardaí and emergency services

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and a man was later arrested

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court today

Investigations into the incident are ongoing