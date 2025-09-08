Man charged in connection with seizure of weapons in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with the seizure of weapons in Ballinasloe.

He has been released on bail to appear before the courts next month.

Gardaí received a report of a man brandishing a weapon at River Street just before 9 this morning.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí searched a car and seized a machete, hatchet and knife.

The man arrested at the scene was later charged and released on bail.

He will appear before Ballinasloe District Court next month.

Investigations are ongoing.