Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a farm in Portumna earlier this year, have arrested a man today.

75-year-old Chrissie Treacy died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at the farm at Boula on April 27.

A man in his 50s was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Loughrea Garda Station.