Man arrested following cocaine and cannabis seizures in Galway and Westmeath

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s following cocaine and cannabis seizures in Galway and Westmeath

The drugs seized as part of a joint operation between Galway and Westmeath Drugs Units are worth €165,000

A van was stopped on the Old Ballybane Road at approximately 7 last evening

Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered approximately €35,000 cocaine

The driver, a male in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

Simultaneously, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Athlone, Co. Westmeath which resulted in the seizure of approximately €80,000 cannabis herb, €11,400 cannabis resin and a further €40,000 cocaine.

A hydraulic press and other drug paraphernalia was also seized.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for full analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

