Man arrested and charged following seizure of rifle in Turloughmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A man has been arrested and charged following a search operation in County Galway yesterday.
This operation was part of ongoing investigations by the Galway Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in the Galway area.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A house was searched in Turloughmore and Gardai found a rifle, silencer and scope in the house and grounds.
The man in his 20s was arrested and charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening.
Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.
The post Man arrested and charged following seizure of rifle in Turloughmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Details of St Patrick’s Day parades around Galway
Today, St Patrick’s Day celebrations will take place throughout the city and county. While Gal...
Warning over measles danger after University Hospital Galway case
The Health Service Executive has declined to reveal if anybody else caught measles after being ex...
Students revolt over massive rental increase in Galway accommodation
Third-level students are rebelling against a massive hike in rent for purpose-built accommodation...
Man held after rifle and silencer seized in Turloughmore
A man in his 20s will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening, afte...
Clifden Hospital still closed as it struggles to recruit staff
The HSE has not committed to a timeline to reopen Clifden District Hospital as it struggles to re...
Residents vent their fury over proposed wind farms
Rural communities in different parts of East Galway have been warned this week of the negative im...
DNA sampling underway at Tuam Mother and Baby Home
The process of taking DNA samples off some family members of children who died in Tuam Mother and...
Galway Senator condemns killing of white tailed eagle in Roscommon.
Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has condemned the killing of a rare protected white eagle th...
Galway based Blue Teapot theatre company to represent Ireland at renowned UK film festival
Blue Teapot Theatre Company is set to represent Ireland at a renowned film festival in the UK on ...