A man has been arrested and charged following a search operation in County Galway yesterday.

This operation was part of ongoing investigations by the Galway Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in the Galway area.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A house was searched in Turloughmore and Gardai found a rifle, silencer and scope in the house and grounds.

The man in his 20s was arrested and charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.

The post Man arrested and charged following seizure of rifle in Turloughmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.