Man arrested after significant cocaine seizures in Oranmore and Ballybane

A man’s been arrested after cocaine worth €80 thousand was seized in Oranmore and Ballybane.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Divisional Drugs Unit intercepted a car on the Coast Road in Oranmore.
A man, aged in his 20’s, was found in possession of cocaine and was arrested.
A further quantity of cocaine was found during follow-up searches of a separate vehicle and a house in the Ballybane area.
The estimated street value is €80 thousand – and the man remains in custody this afternoon.