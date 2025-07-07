Man arrested after significant cocaine seizures in Oranmore and Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man’s been arrested after cocaine worth €80 thousand was seized in Oranmore and Ballybane.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Divisional Drugs Unit intercepted a car on the Coast Road in Oranmore.

A man, aged in his 20’s, was found in possession of cocaine and was arrested.

A further quantity of cocaine was found during follow-up searches of a separate vehicle and a house in the Ballybane area.

The estimated street value is €80 thousand – and the man remains in custody this afternoon.