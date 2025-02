This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man’s been arrested after Gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine in Athenry.

A search was carried out at a residential property at Cahercrin at 10:15am on Friday, February 7th.

Gardaí recovered a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of €90,000 and cocaine worth around €37,000.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and has since been released without charge pending further investigations.