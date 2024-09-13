Man arrested after €278 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Connemara

A man’s been arrested after more than a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis was seized in Connemara.

Gardaí – including members of the armed support unit – discovered a growhouse in Indreabhan earlier today.





During the search of a home, a growhouse was discovered with 260 cannabis plants worth €208 thousand.

Also found by Gardaí was dried cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70 thousand.

A man in his 40’s has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court later this evening.

