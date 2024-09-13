  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Man arrested after €278 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Connemara

Published:

Man arrested after €278 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Connemara
Share story:

A man’s been arrested after more than a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis was seized in Connemara.

Gardaí – including members of the armed support unit – discovered a growhouse in Indreabhan earlier today.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

During the search of a home, a growhouse was discovered with 260 cannabis plants worth €208 thousand.

Also found by Gardaí was dried cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70 thousand.

A man in his 40’s has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court later this evening.

The post Man arrested after €278 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
1,000 square metre pond to be added to Terryland Forest Park

Terryland Forest Park is getting ready for a brand new addition – a one thousand square met...

no_space
Minister Anne Rabbitte weeps in court as she recounts having cow dung thrown at her at public meeting

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has wept in court as she recalled a man throwing a bag of cow dung ...

no_space
Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel

Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoo...

no_space
60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin

A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam M...

no_space
€3m announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór

Funding of €3m has been announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór. ‘Árainn ̵...

no_space
Former Mayor says proposed ‘Tourism Tax’ in city would “send out wrong message”

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, says a proposed “Tourism Tax” in Galw...

no_space
Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision

Motorists can expect delays at Clooniffe Cross just outside Moycullen after a collision this morn...

no_space
New 3-day Galway City Climate Festival kicks off today

A new climate festival for Galway city is officially kicking off today The aim of the festival is...

no_space
Galway to host Major International Business Summit

Galway is set to welcome business leaders from Ireland and the United States for a landmark econo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up