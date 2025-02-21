  • Services

Man arrested after drug seizure in Ballyglunin bunker

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has been arrested after drugs were seized in a bunker in Tuam.

Gardaí searched a house in Ballyglunin yesterday, Thursday afternoon, where more than €10 thousand in cash was also seized.

As part of their search, Gardaí discovered cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €32 thousand.

They also uncovered 10 plants, including some discovered in a bunker under a shed, with an estimated value of €8 thousand.

Also seized during the operation was €11 thousand in cash.

A man aged in his 50’s was arrested and detained, and later released without charge – and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

