This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí seized cannabis at a business in Claregalway.

The Galway Divisional Drugs Unit discovered €18,000 worth of cannabis after a search at the commerical premises on Monday

The man was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was subsequently released without charge, and a file will be sent to the DPP.