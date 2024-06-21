Man arrested after 7kg of cannabis seized in Galway

A man’s been arrested after more than 7 kilos of cannabis was seized in Galway.

The haul – seized at an unspecified location by Garda and Revenue – has an estimated value of €143 thousand.





A man in his 20’s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the county.

