Man arrested after €105,000 worth of cigarettes and goods seized in Ballybane

A man has been arrested after Gardaí discovered 105 thousand euro worth of tobacco, cigarettes and counterfeit electronic goods in Ballybane.

Gardaí made the discovery following searches at a number of residential premises and vehicles in the Ballybane area yesterday.

A large number of fireworks and a large quantity of counterfeit designer clothing was also seized.

The man in his 50s has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.