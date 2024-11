A man and a woman in their fifties are still being questioned by Gardaí in connection with a heroin seizure in Cappataggle

Gardaí seized approximately 36 thousand euro worth of heroin when a car was stopped in Cappataggle at 11 last night

In excess of 252 grams of heroin was seized and the two arrests were made

The man and woman are currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Galway under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act

They can be held for up to seven days