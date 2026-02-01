Man admits to holding drugs for a third party

By Ronan Judge

A 28-year-old Galway man who was ‘holding’ drugs for a third party when he was intercepted by Gardaí, will be sentenced later this year.

At Galway Circuit Court, Cian Burke confirmed guilty pleas to eight offences contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He previously signed guilty pleas in the District Court to the offences, which relate to the seizure by Gardaí of drugs in the Roscam area last February.

Burke, who told the court his current address is 14 Francis Street, Galway, was told he must abide by his bail conditions prior to sentencing on October 29. The court was told he has no previous convictions.

He is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply, at Roscam on February 15, 2025.

Six other charges arise from offences at the accused’s then-address at Boireann Beag, also on February 15 last.

The charges include possession of cocaine, MDMA and ketemine and possession of the drugs for sale or supply.

Defence barrister Brendan Browne BL said the court would hear Burke was holding the drugs for a third party when he was intercepted by Gardai.

The approximate total value of all the drugs involved was €9,500.

Funded by Courts Reporting Scheme.