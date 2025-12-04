Man admits to blackmail over intimate photographs

-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
By Ronan Judge
A Galway man will be sentenced next year after admitting that he threatened to distribute an intimate image of a woman and demanded €5,000 to ‘make it all go away’.
The 44-year-old man appeared before at Galway Circuit Court to confirm guilty pleas to charges of harassment and blackmail, having previously entered signed guilty pleas in the District Court.
The case is subject to reporting restrictions, and the man cannot be identified at this stage of proceedings.
In the case, the defendant pleaded guilty that – on dates between June 26 and 30 last year – he did threaten to distribute or publish an intimate image of a woman without her consent and with intent to cause harm or being reckless as to whether harm is caused or not.
The offence is contrary to Section 2 (1) and (3) of Harassment and Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020 and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
The man also admits an offence of blackmail contrary to Section 17 of the Public Order Act, as amended by the Intoxicating Liquor Act 2018.
That charge states the man – on dates between June 28 and 30 2024 – made an unwarranted demand with menaces, threatening to tell the victim’s family of a sexual encounter with a view to making a gain for himself and he demanded €5,000 to be paid into a bank account to make it all go away.
Both offences were committed at a location in west Galway.
After the charges were read to him, the man spoke only to confirm his guilty pleas.
Defence barrister, Michael Crowe BL, asked the court for time to allow for the preparation of a report from the probation and welfare services. Counsel also asked the court to extend the legal aid certificate to obtain a report from a psychologist.
Judge Brian O’Callaghan granted the applications, saying these are ‘serious offences’; he said that, given the nature of the offences, it may take some time for the reports to be ready.
He adjourned sentencing to July 27 2026 and remanded the accused on continuing bail.
Prosecuting barrister, Geri Silke BL, confirmed to the court that a victim impact statement will be ready in due course.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.
Caption: Galway Courthouse.
