Man accused of claiming to be a building surveyor

By Ronan Judge

A Galway man accused of acting as an unregistered building surveyor has had his case adjourned to next month.

Seamus Murphy (60), with an address at 90 Creggan, Bearna, and who is currently in custody, appeared at Galway District Court, to face a summons brought by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

The summons against Murphy alleges that he, as a person not registered, used the title building surveyor, either in combination with any words or letters or name, title or description, implying he was a person so registered.

The summons alleges that on or about, March 4, 2023, Seamus Murphy held himself as a qualified building surveyor.

The alleged offence is contrary to section 46 of the Building Control Act 2007 and carries maximum penalties of 12 months in prison or a €5,000 fine.

During the brief hearing, the court was told the SCSI was seeking an adjournment and disclosure would have to be supplied to Mr Murphy, who told the court he was not currently legally represented.

Judge Vincent Deane adjourned the case to March 3 and told Mr Murphy he would need time to get a chance to speak to a solicitor to see how he intended dealing with the matter.

The court was told Mr Murphy was in custody in County Wicklow and a production order would be required for his attendance at the next court appearance.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.