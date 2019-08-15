Male stand-ups to the fore for 14th Comedy Carnival

Bill Bailey, John Bishop, Ross Noble, Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Ardal O’Hanlon, Omid Djalili, Rich Hall and Shappi Khorsandi are among the headline acts at this year’s Vodafone Comedy Carnival, which will take place in Galway in October.

The popular satirical news site Waterford Whispers will bring its new live experience to the Black Box Theatre as part of the 14th annual Comedy Carnival.

The event, which is dominated by male comics, will feature 75 shows and more than 100 acts performing across 18 venues over the extended October Bank Holiday weekend.

A highlight is Bill Bailey’s arena-filling Larks in Transit tour which he’ll be bringing to Leisureland in Salthill.

Also coming to Leisureland will be Liverpool’s John Bishop. He has added a third night to his Galway run and some tickets have also been released for each of his previously sold-out nights.

For full story see this week’s Connacht Tribune.