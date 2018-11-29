Making movies in Ballinasloe

Ballinasloe was turned into a movie set over the past four weeks with filming for a new feature film taking place in some of the town’s best-known landmarks – and bringing a welcome economic injection, and a buzz.

Filming for the feature film climaxes in Ballinasloe today (Thursday), with over 100 extras, and the production’s main cast, taking part in scenes in a full-sized circus tent pitched at the Square. More than 400 people were involved in the production over the past month.

Scenes for Finky, which was commissioned by Screen Ireland, TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, have also been shot in Dunlo Street, Society Street and Creagh Road; at Garbally House on the grounds of the famous college; and at Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre.

Produced by Indreabhán-based Abú Media Film Productions, filming began in Ballinasloe four weeks ago, and finishes this Friday.

The production team, crew and cast will then move to Loughrea for a week from Monday, December 3 and will be filming in the town until Friday including in the old O’Dea’s Hotel.

Filming concludes the following week in Glasgow, for the 90-minutes film that is due to be released next summer.

