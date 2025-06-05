Major works to improve water supply on west side of city begin next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Major works to improve the water supply network on the west side of Galway city will begin next week.

The first phase of works will take place along Palmyra Park and Raleigh Row, which will require temporary road closures.

Palmyra Park will be closed from Monday June 9th until Friday June 27th, while Raleigh Row will be closed from Monday June 30th until Friday August 1st.

The works may involve some short-term water outages, but customers will given at least 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outages.

Enda Mac Namara, programme manager with Uisce Éireann, said the works will provide a more reliable supply: