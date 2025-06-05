  • Services

Services

Major works to improve water supply on west side of city begin next week

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Major works to improve water supply on west side of city begin next week
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Major works to improve the water supply network on the west side of Galway city will begin next week.

The first phase of works will take place along Palmyra Park and Raleigh Row, which will require temporary road closures.

Palmyra Park will be closed from Monday June 9th until Friday June 27th, while Raleigh Row will be closed from Monday June 30th until Friday August 1st.

The works may involve some short-term water outages, but customers will given at least 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outages.

Enda Mac Namara, programme manager with Uisce Éireann, said the works will provide a more reliable supply:

More like this:
no_space
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir students react to first Leaving Cert exam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 7,000 students in Galway  are into day two of Le...

no_space
Coláiste Bhaile Chlár students react to first Leaving Cert exam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 7,000 students in Galway  are into day two of Le...

no_space
Irish Rail, Gardaí and RSA on patrol at three Galway level crossings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIrish Rail, An Garda Síochána and the RSA will be pat...

no_space
President Higgins in Galway to address 25th anniversary of Terryland Forest Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident of Ireland Michael D Higgins is in Galway l...

no_space
Conamara in mourning after two deaths in house blaze

THERE was shock and sadness in the Conamara area this week following the deaths of two people in ...

no_space
From a phone call down by the river to a sea of online abuse

Country Living with Francis Farragher IDO have a confession to make . . . I’m in love . . . an...

no_space
Galway have not clicked yet but don’t dare question team’s bottle

Inside Track with John McIntyre COMING down the home stretch at Celtic Park last Sunday, the p...

no_space
Galway have the scope to stop Cats’ six-in-a-row bid

WE have been here before. Eight times, in fact, since Galway’s landmark move east to compete in t...

no_space
Other EU states are slowly taking Ireland’s line on Gaza

World of Politics with Harry McGee For some weeks now, we have seen disturbing images of malno...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up