Major works on Ballybane and Castlepark Roads reach halfway point

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Major ongoing works on the Ballybane and Castlepark Roads are only now reaching the halfway point.

The works, underway since the start of the year, are to install improved footpaths, cycle lanes, and pedestrian crossing points.

It’s expected the works will be fully completed towards the end of summer next year.

At City Hall this week, Councillor Shane Forde suggested that communication with the public and local residents could be much better.

He spoke afterwards to David Nevin.