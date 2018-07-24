Major tourist facility officially opened at Portumna Castle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 17th century courtyard range at Portumna Castle has been officially opened by the Office of Public Works.

The conservation project involved extensive works over a three year period.

The project included safeguarding the 17th century roof elements of the castle yard building range against damage and structural failure due to water ingress.

It has since developed new tea rooms, a reception area, visitor facilities and an exhibition area.

Portumna Castle and Demesne is situated on the shores of Lough Derg on the River Shannon.

