Major step foward for GRETB amalgamated further education campus in Wellpark

Major step foward for GRETB amalgamated further education campus in Wellpark
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a major step forward for the GRETB amalgamated further education campus in Wellpark

The plan is to unite the scattered city facilities of Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board at one location

The new campus will be adjacent to and behind Galway Community College in Wellpark reaching back to the Tuam Road

As well Galway Community College it will house GTI currently located in the Claddagh, the FET centre on the Tuam Road, Youth Reach in Liosbán and the Galway Adult Basic Education Service on Dock Street.

The aim will be to enhance learning in areas such as the Creative Arts, MedTech, Engineering, Culinary and Hospitality.

Director of Further Education and Training Sinéad Morgan told Galway Talks it will provide a clearer pathway for students

 

