Major step forward in plans for new “Eco Parkland” at Oranhill in Oranmore

There’s been a major step forward in plans for a new “Natural Eco Parkland” at Oranhill in Oranmore.

Galway County Council has reached agreement to buy 25 acres of land at Moneyduff, fronting onto the Maree Road.





The development will be a recreational natural park, with minimal development other than a fully accessible boardwalk for walking and cycling.

An information meeting for Oranhill residents will also take place at Keanes in Oranmore on Tuesday at 8pm.

Councillor Martina Kinnane says it’s a really exciting project.

