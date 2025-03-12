  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Major step forward in plans for multi-million euro regeneration of Athenry

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Major step forward in plans for multi-million euro regeneration of Athenry
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a major step foward in plans for a multi-million euro regeneration project in Athenry.

A meeting at County Hall this week heard a contractor for major public realm enhancement works will be sought this summer.

It aims to transform Market Square and nearby streets, with improvements to include new surfaces, redesigned public spaces, new street furniture, and new lighting.

All going well, it’s expected the works will be completed by the end of next year.

Also being advanced are major plans to redevelop the former Poppy Seed building into a community hub – with those works expected to be finished in 2027.

Local Councillor Peter Feeney says there was also good news on another development that residents will be very happy with.

More like this:
no_space
Ongoing closure of Oranmore branch sees An Post summoned to County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ongoing closure of Oranmore Post Office has seen ...

no_space
Galway city parking fees income down by over €80,000 this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's parking fee income was down by over €86...

no_space
Gardaí investigating after vandals target Tuam Stadium and damage pitch surface

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating after vandals targetted Tuam...

no_space
Report highlights shortage ofwomen in salmon farming industry in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara is a significant location for salmon farmin...

no_space
Sports Minister questioned in Dáil over Loughrea Swimming pool

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Sports Minister has been questioned in the Dáil o...

no_space
Man arrested after cannabis seized at Claregalway business

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí seize...

no_space
Funding assistance for 19 Galway agricultural shows

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding assistance has been announced for 19 Galway a...

no_space
Mother of three reveals plans for exotic animal sanctuary in North Galway

The development of an exotic animal sanctuary in the heart North Galway is set to go to planning ...

no_space
Nominations now open for fifth annual Galway Garda Youth Awards

All-Ireland-winning Galway Ladies Football star Louise Ward was on hand to officially launch the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up