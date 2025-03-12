Major step forward in plans for multi-million euro regeneration of Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a major step foward in plans for a multi-million euro regeneration project in Athenry.

A meeting at County Hall this week heard a contractor for major public realm enhancement works will be sought this summer.

It aims to transform Market Square and nearby streets, with improvements to include new surfaces, redesigned public spaces, new street furniture, and new lighting.

All going well, it’s expected the works will be completed by the end of next year.

Also being advanced are major plans to redevelop the former Poppy Seed building into a community hub – with those works expected to be finished in 2027.

Local Councillor Peter Feeney says there was also good news on another development that residents will be very happy with.