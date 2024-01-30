Major step forward for multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s been a major step forward for a multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre.
At a special meeting this afternoon, councillors approved the first phase of the Athenry Public Realm Enhancement scheme.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’ll cost an estimated €3.8m – and will transform Market Square, Cross Street, Davis Street, Burkes Lane and North Gate Street.
The aim is to create a new town square, create high-quality pedestrian areas, improve access, remove some traffic off the road and eliminate illegal parking.
Overground electricity poles will also be removed, and installed underground to improve the visual appearance of the new areas.
Following this afternoon’s approval, it’ll now go to Government for final approval, in order to access the funding needed.
Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn told David Nevin Athenry is long overdue for an investment of this scale
The post Major step forward for multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning
A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties from tomorrow mor...
Power cut to lead to water outage in Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow
A power outage will cause a water outage in the Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow The water...
Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day
The locations where our local and national Ministers will be visiting this St Patrick’s Day...
Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore
Gardai are investigating a spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore Most of the hous...
Local councillor working with Finance Minister to remove ‘red tape’ over storm humanitarian fund
Local councillor Martina Kinanne is working with the Finance Minister to remove the ‘red ta...
Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes. The project, led by O...
Cllr seeking explanation for Galway City Council’s slow Crown Square move
“Why is it taking so long for the City Council to start moving to their new Crown Square offices ...
Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon
It’s been confirmed that the Galway woman who died after being hit by a bus in central London yes...
Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February
FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month. The Dúlra project w...