Major step forward for long-awaited masterplan for Kingston in Knocknacarra

There’s been a major step forward in the long-awaited masterplan for the Kingston area in Knocknacarra.

The plan is a blueprint for future amenity development in the area, including sports facilities.





But it’s languished in development hell for years and is often a source of frustration among local councillors at meetings of Galway City Council.

A consultancy firm has now been appointed to design the masterplan and bring it through to the planning stage.

Councillor John Connolly says the plan is badly-needed.

